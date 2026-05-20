75 Years of storytelling: Ruskin Bond turns 92, celebrates life and stories

Few writers can boast 75 years of storytelling, over 500 published works and generations of devoted readers; fewer still can laugh about it with Bond's trademark ease.

The birthday this time is in Dehradun for health reasons, away from his home Ivy Cottage in misty Landour higher up in the Uttarakhand hills.

The launch of his latest book, ‘All-Time Favourite Friendship Stories’, last week doubled as a warm pre-birthday gathering. Dressed in a light pink T-shirt, birthday boy Bond basked in the sunshine and affection of admirers.

The celebrated writer is unabashed about his love for India. And if there is one piece of advice the storyteller wants his young readers to carry into adulthood, it is this: go wherever life takes you, but always come back to India.