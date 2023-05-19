Avoidable tragedy

This week, the Tamil Nadu police invoked murder charges as per Section 302 of the IPC against 13 accused individuals, in the aftermath of the deaths of 22 persons in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts, from consumption of spurious liquor. Governor RN Ravi sought a report on the cause of deaths of the victims, on the grounds that the Tamil Nadu police had claimed the tragedy was not linked to the brewing of illicit arrack. It had instead pinned the blame on the consumption of methanol sourced from a chemical factory in Chennai, and sold to the victims in sachets by local sellers.

Over 1,100 people have been arrested in connection with illicit arrack cases while the CB-CID slapped a murder case against a chemical engineer from Maduravoyal from whom the methanol was procured, and 16 people who functioned as suppliers of the hooch. Police have also surveyed 11 industries manufacturing ethanol in TN, and 71 industries where methanol is used. Many villagers have blamed district officials including police personnel, alleging that the illicit arrack that was seized by the prohibition enforcement wing during raids are stored in police stations and eventually sold back to bootleggers.