Chaos across the border

Analysts surmise that although the Supreme Court has ordered for Khan’s immediate release, his political prospects remain unclear. But, let’s not forget, Khan’s remand has played out against the backdrop of an economic freefall in Pakistan, which is witnessing increasing militant attacks in the run up to the elections. While the military might be tempted into taking power back in its hands — in the event of a civil war like scenario — it is aware of what that would mean for Islamabad’s image on the global stage. Any progress made in terms of soft diplomacy risks being run to the ground, and that includes possible bailouts from the IMF and nations in the middle-east, not to forget, its all weather-ally China. More than anything, it’s time for India to be on alert, as trouble in the neighbourhood could have consequences that are far reaching, and unpredictable to say the least.