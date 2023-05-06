Editorial: Better safe than sorry

In the third week of April, American federal authorities apprehended a member of the Air National Guard in connection with the leaked war documents, and charged him under the US Espionage Act. Officials surmise it might be a challenge to assess the direct impact of the disclosures on the frontlines of the war in the days to come considering how unpredictable the course of events have been so far. Russia has been struggling to make inroads in eastern Ukraine, and its capabilities of mounting large scale attacks had been called into question. In recent days, Russia has stepped up its strikes in southern Ukraine, targeting mostly liberated areas of the Kherson region, where as many as 23 civilians were killed by shelling this week. Russia also shot down two drones that were allegedly targeting the Kremlin. Both Ukraine and the US have denied any responsibility of being involved with the strike.