Problematic regime: Why UN can’t afford to disengage with Taliban

The United Nations will stay in Afghanistan, for now, to help millions of desperate Afghans despite the Taliban’s restrictions on the international body’s female staff, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday. Guterres was speaking to media after holding closed-door talks with world powers in Qatar on how to deal with Afghanistan’s Islamist rulers. “We stay and we deliver and we are determined to seek the necessary conditions to keep delivering ... participants agreed on the need for a strategy of engagement,” Guterres said. Normal Afghans are heavily dependent on UN operations, especially because most other international relief organizations have already left the country following the Taliban takeover of Kabul in August 2021.