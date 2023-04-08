What’s in a name?

NEW DELHI: In yet another attempt by Beijing to brandish its sense of entitlement over regions within India’s borders, China’s Ministry of Civil Affairs issued Chinese names for 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh. Beijing had seemingly given precise coordinates, including two land regions, two residential zones, five mountain peaks as well as two rivers. It also listed the category of places’ names along with subordinated administrative districts. The exercise is the third such attempt since 2017, when China had unveiled its renaming initiative for six places as a sign of annoyance in the aftermath of the Dalai Lama’s visit to Tawang. This was followed up by a rechristening in 2021, when 15 places got new names, which sprang up after the inception of China’s new Land and State Border Law. The legislation gave a free rein to Beijing to reclaim territories claimed by China.