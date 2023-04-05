Shock, awe, and the showman

As per media reports, Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen paid Daniels $1,30,000 on behalf of the 45th President, which Trump reimbursed to Cohen after winning the election, by passing it off as legal expenses. As far New York law is concerned, this charge in the indictment can only be equated to a falsification of business accounts, which is treated as a misdemeanour. Trump can be prosecuted for a felony only if the DA can directly connect the fudged accounts to the former president, and also prove the books were cooked up to hide an altogether different crime, which might essentially make the case for a potential violation of campaign finance laws. Legally, such donations are to be disclosed in a transparent manner, and are subject to a certain threshold.