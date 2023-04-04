Someone to watch over us

NEW DELHI: Who doesn’t have an uncle who, every once in a while, looks up from his newspaper and says, “What this country needs is a military dictatorship!” It’s said in our tradition that prayers rendered frequently and fervently will duly be answered, and so we now seem to have the tryst with, er, destiny that our uncles have always wanted—not wholly or in full measure, but very substantially. Given this desire of our uncles, it should surprise no one that a survey by the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS) has found nationwide support for the State’s use of surveillance technology to keep tabs on political dissent and other challenges. It also found very low awareness of the right to privacy, which the Supreme Court has certified as fundamental.