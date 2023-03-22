Now, China turns big brother

NEW DELHI: China pulled off a double-whammy over the past few weeks. As a peace-broker, it helped initiate a truce between long-term rivals, Iran and Saudi Arabia, with both nations agreeing they will reestablish diplomatic ties.

It was a development that surprised many, considering Beijing does not have a reputation for prompting such displays of camaraderie among nations.

This is especially true in the Middle-East, a region embroiled in political and sectarian strife for many decades now.

China is stepping up to the role of big brother in these parts, something that was the domain of the US from time immemorial. That’s just one side of the story.

Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin extended a warm welcome to his dear friend, Chinese leader Xi Jinping to the Kremlin. The rendezvous was a reaffirmation of China’s alliance with Russia, and a strong signal to the leaders of the Western world who had allied with Ukraine.

The message was clear — their combined efforts to isolate Putin and his regime had fallen terribly short. Jinping’s first international trip since his re-election earlier in March is to Russia, whose leader was pinned with an arrest warrant by the ICC, for war crime charges pertaining to Ukraine.