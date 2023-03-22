Dark dictatorship: N Korea’s arms cloud debate on rights abuses

WASHINGTON: North Korea is a living hell,”Jung Gwang-il, a North Korean defector and president of the No Chain rights organization, told DW on the sidelines of an EU Parliament event last week investigating the dire human rights situation in North Korea.

“It is difficult for people in the outside world to understand what the situation is like in North Korea,” he said.

“Prisoners are treated as sub-humans. There are several kinds of detention facilities in the country,” Jung added.

Three North Korean defectors DW spoke to at the event in the French city of Strasbourg presented a disturbing account of the human rights situation in their country.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s regime, they said, continues to detain citizens without charges, accusing them of having links with South Korean activists.

“Political prisoners are tortured, given electric shocks and beaten with a wooden stick, to get forced confessions. Then they are transferred to political prison camps, where they are subject to over 18 hours of forced labor a day,” said Jung, who also gave his testimony to the EU Parliament session.

Another North Korean defector, who asked to remain anonymous, told DW that she fled the country in 2018.

“The North Korean regime has declared all escapees who have come to the South as traitors. But we are not traitors. We left North Korea because life was hard there. We could not eat properly, and we were subject to political and economic repression,” she added.