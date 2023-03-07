Dirty little secret of credit card rewards

There’s a feeling of excitement when you turn your daily credit card swipes at Starbucks into first-class airfare or a jaunt to Costa Rica. Thanks to mobile banking and the ease of autopay, you can scrupulously avoid any additional costs by paying your monthly bill in full. Free flights and exclusive discounts abound. Something for nothing, right? Not exactly. Credit card perks for educated, usually urban professionals are being subsidised by people who have less. In other words, when you book a hotel room or enjoy entry to an airport lounge at no cost, poor consumers are ultimately footing the bill.