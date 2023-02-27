Striking out the need for erasure

Why, Shakespeare himself was subjected to erasure as long ago as 1807. The man who attempted that task was Thomas Bowdler. He set out to rewrite the Bard without the words that “cannot with propriety be read aloud in a family.” Not only words, Bowdler also removed entire plot points that were deemed to be unsuitable for the early 19th century. So there were no blasphemous exclamations or references to concubines. Where race-related plot elements could not be removed, such as in Othello, Bowdler put instructions in the text that the episode be read aloud not in the “parlour but the cabinet”! It was for doing this to Shakespeare that Bowdler’s name became the source of the word ‘bowdlerise’.