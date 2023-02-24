India’s thin-skinned leaders

India’s government should not only be able to withstand criticism; it should encourage a culture of dissent, based on an unshakeable belief in people’s right to take opposing views and challenge orthodoxies. It should be able to accept criticism in stride and, when appropriate, seek to engage constructively with critics. In the aforementioned incidents, for example, Indian officials should have affirmed that its critics are entitled to their views, with which the government does not agree. In some cases, they might even acknowledge that we can learn from our critics.