Crazy little thing called love

The manner in which India interprets love is nothing short of strange. Last week, the Animal Welfare Board of India declared that February 14 should henceforth be known as Cow Hug Day.

The argument was that in the light of rampant westernisation of our culture, India’s ancient Vedic traditions were on the verge of being forgotten.

Hugging a cow was seen as a means to enrich oneself emotionally, and increase the collective happiness. As expected, netizens had a field day on social media, lampooning the novel initiative.