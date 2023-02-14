Food matters: South Korea struggles to serve up national dish ‘kimchi’

Lim said she usually purchases her kimchi from farmers’ markets or online stores so she can verify where it comes from, and she does not mind paying a little more if that gives her peace of mind about the quality. “I think a lot of people have a low level of trust for kimchi and other food that is imported, particularly factory-made food from places like China,” she said. “People worry about sanitation levels and the quality of the ingredients they use, although there is no question that it is much cheaper.”