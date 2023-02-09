Spy versus spy

The balloon was detected last week over Montana, and China was quick to reply that the balloon was a civilian meteorological device, which had drifted off course. However, the incident spiralled into a diplomatic crisis, as US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken put off his eagerly anticipated trip to Beijing, which was planned for February 6. Blinken’s visit could have been the first such measure by a top American official in the past five years. This is pertinent considering how the trip was an endeavour months in the making, aimed at ironing out differences between the two nations, something highlighted during the meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during the G20 summit in Bali.