Cookie crumbles: Unravelling of a rise intertwined with India’s

Sometimes the cooperation has been less about building and more about control. In 2018, Adani became the operator of six profit-earning airports after the government changed rules restricting ownership to companies with aviation experience. Adani has denied that the government did him any favours. At the same time, Sitharaman, the finance minister, was solemnly reading out the annual budget in Parliament, making no mention of the blood bath on India’s stock exchanges. Eventually, her silence, like that of her boss, Modi, came to seem otherworldly. Two large investment banks, Credit Suisse and Citigroup, said they would no longer accept securities issued by the Adani Group as collateral against margin loans. Finally, Adani pulled the plug on its own share offering, with Adani saying it would not be “morally correct” to fulfill the orders, given the cratering share values.