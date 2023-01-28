Holocaust remembrance: Historic persecution of sexual minorities

“The victims of the Holocaust remain unforgotten,” she said. “Today we remember the people who were persecuted because of their sexual orientation and gender identity,” Bas said, noting that many had been deported to concentration camps.

“Many were abused for medical experiments, she said. “Most of them perished after a short time or were murdered.”

The legislature’s president added that the end of the Nazi era was not the end of state persecution for this group of victims.

Prosecution of sexual acts between men was only decriminalized in both East and West Germany in 1968 and 1969 respectively. Holocaust survivor Rozette Kats, whose Jewish parents were deported from the Netherlands to the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration and extermination camp, was among those to speak at the event.

She told of her childhood with foster parents, trying to assimilate and not to draw attention to herself for fear of suffering a similar fate.

Kats drew parallels with her own experience and those of gay and lesbian people who were forced to hide their identity.