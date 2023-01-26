Exodus of talent: Is violence driving ME doctors to emigrate?

WASHINGTON: In central Egypt last summer, a man attacked a doctor and hospital workers with a knife. In a hospital near the Suez canal, the husband of a pregnant woman tried to beat her gynaecologist because the couple disagreed with the potential date of birth.

In southern Tunisia, patients threw a chair at a young emergency ward doctor and forced her to lock herself into her office until the police came. She had only told the patient to report to the outpatient’s department rather than emergency.