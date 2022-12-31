Untidying up: Making the case for why clutter is good for you

It seems hard to disagree. Yet it’s also hard to square that pronouncement with, to pick a recent example, the frenzy of attention around the auction of Joan Didion’s personal effects — which in addition to books and artworks included a box of loose buttons, a bunch of seashells and pebbles, a “miscellaneous group of eyewear,” and other items that one observer bluntly described as “junk,” and that even the auction house called “ephemera.” The highbrow musing around this focused almost exclusively on the high prices fetched ($10,000 for the collection of specs, $27,000 for a single pair of Celine sunglasses) or the possible motives of those who paid them. But what we might reflect on instead is the fact that she kept this stuff in the first place. Nobody demanded to know why Didion didn’t declutter — whether, say, all those paperweights (there were at least five) truly “sparked joy.”