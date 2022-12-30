Heavy hangs the head with a crown

NEW DELHI: The fissures that appeared in the AIADMK’s leadership that has driven a wedge between Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam, are set to become starker as the power struggle, which made its way into the Supreme Court, will shortly be tackled by the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) headquarters at Nirvachan Sadan. As many as 2,359 sworn affidavits have been filed by around 95% of the chief Opposition’s general council members, who are in favour of EPS retaining his title as interim general secretary. Their support is crucial, not just in deciding EPS’, but the whole Dravidian party’s fate in the days to come.