Making the case for hybrid work

NEW DELHI: The pandemic had brought about a sea change in the way we conducted our lives. A big chunk of our routines, that were defined by interactions with the world at large, had been limited to the confines of a corner desk in our living rooms. For the privileged few who had been lucky enough to avail of this new lifestyle, which has now evolved into a buzzword called hybrid, the perks have been many. What was saved in commute – time, fuel and road rage, was channelled into the home-front, where people learned how to bake banana bread in between Zoom calls. On the health front, the need for smoke and tea breaks got replaced with greater productivity, as one didn’t have to step out to fraternise with colleagues, which led to getting more done in less time.