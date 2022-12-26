Conflict marks Yuletide

Over 100 years later, the world finds itself on the precipice of yet another humanitarian conflict that could spiral out of control, if the belligerents fail to apply the brakes at the right time. Ten months into the Russian invasion of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sought the continued support of the US during his first overseas trip following Moscow’s aggression. Pitching US aid as an investment in guaranteeing international security and democracy, Zelenskyy attempted to draw the attention of the incoming Republican majority in the US House of Representatives. Obviously, there is major scepticism prevalent among the party ranks, considering the US’s almost bottomless bucket of assistance to Kyiv, for which the ordinary American taxpayer is coughing up out of his or her pocket.