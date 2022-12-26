Conflict marks Yuletide
NEW DELHI: When conversations about the spirit of Christmas come up, an unforgettable incident that comes to mind is the Christmas Truce of 1914. A series of widespread unofficial ceasefires that were carried out during World War I in the run-up to Christmas, the event witnessed French, German and British soldiers crossing over enemy lines and trenches, to exchange seasonal greetings and good ol’ fashioned conversations, tea, biscuits, and souvenirs. This little instance of defiance, replete with carols and hymns, when men laid down their weapons and fraternised with their enemies, was symbolic of our innate humanity, even during one of the world’s most devastating conflicts.
Over 100 years later, the world finds itself on the precipice of yet another humanitarian conflict that could spiral out of control, if the belligerents fail to apply the brakes at the right time. Ten months into the Russian invasion of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sought the continued support of the US during his first overseas trip following Moscow’s aggression. Pitching US aid as an investment in guaranteeing international security and democracy, Zelenskyy attempted to draw the attention of the incoming Republican majority in the US House of Representatives. Obviously, there is major scepticism prevalent among the party ranks, considering the US’s almost bottomless bucket of assistance to Kyiv, for which the ordinary American taxpayer is coughing up out of his or her pocket.
The Biden administration has decided to send in a new $1.8 bn military aid package to Kyiv, including for the first time – Patriot missile defence systems, and precision guided missiles. Kyiv has already received US financial and military funding from approved assistance to the tune of $54 bn. The US’s previously-supplied long-ranged missile (HIMARS) is known to have played a crucial part in Ukraine’s recent battlefield victories in Kharkiv and Kherson. The inclusion of the Patriot system is set to give a fillip to Ukraine’s air defence systems, especially at a time when Moscow is relentlessly bombarding Kyiv’s energy grid as well as water supplies.
The assaults on such vital civic infrastructure has left millions of Ukrainians scrambling for cover in the absence of electricity, heating or running water during a freezing winter. Russia’s President Putin, who is keen on amping up its military manpower by up to 30% has forewarned that any surge in supply of American arms to Ukraine will only prolong the conflict. The US is aware of the ramifications of equipping Ukraine with more advanced weapons including US aircraft, tanks and long-range tactical missiles. Defence analysts say that arming Kyiv with offensive weapons could break up alliances such the EU, NATO, and upset the general world order.
The massive economic costs of this war has compelled both the US and Ukraine to chalk out a 10-point peace plan, the details of which are unknown. But there is a clear and present need to end the suffering of the Ukrainians. Many world leaders are already seeking a negotiated end to the conflict. There is pressure on US President Biden as well to push for a sustainable end to the war. America’s support to Ukraine will mount pressure on Russia, but this is also an hour when it must prompt Kyiv to resume direct negotiations with Moscow.
In the absence of a clear military solution, the time is ripe to get all the stakeholders involved back on the discussion table. Any delay in opening up the communication channels will only exacerbate the global inflation and energy costs, which leaves little room for celebration in the days ahead.
