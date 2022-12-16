Sombre season for Samba

Brazil, a nation whose name is synonymous with football, is in mourning – submerged in a flood of tears that shows no sign of receding. And, for once, this hasn’t got as much to do with concerns over Pele’s deteriorating health, as it has to do with yet another premature exit of its beloved national football team. It’s an outfit that the 82-year-old legend adorned with such grace and finesse in his heyday. While Pele is showing signs of recovery at a clinic in Sao Paulo, much to the relief and joy of his football-crazed compatriots, the same can’t be said of Selecao that has once again flattered to deceive at the ongoing Fifa World Cup in Qatar.