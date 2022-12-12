Calm after storm

Seeing how Chennai and cities across India are paying the price of climate change-led calamities, we must begin thinking about urban development in terms of future-proofing against such events. For starters, the push for this needs to come from the Centre. Earlier this year, citizens pinned their hopes on the Union Budget 2022-23 for enhanced compensation under the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) as well as State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF). Expectations ran high on a greater sum being allocated towards the states on this account. However, the allocation for relief operations as a response to natural calamities has been cut to Rs 1,511.93 cr in 2022-23 from Rs 1,538.03 cr the year before. This is a setback considering the World Meteorological Organization’s State of the Climate in Asia report which says India has lost over Rs 65 lakh crore in 2020 itself, due to phenomena like tropical cyclones, floods and droughts.