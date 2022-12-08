Quest for sustainability: Can nuclear fusion help fuel the world?

Nuclear fusion scientists want to convert this excess energy into electricity that lights up our homes. Technically we already harness commercially viable energy from fast-flung neutrons in nuclear fission power plants. So why don’t we just stick to it? In fission, instead of fusing two light atoms, a heavy atom is split into two or more. All nuclear power plants in the world use fission reactors to generate electricity. France, where ITER is located, gets 70% of its energy from nuclear fission. However, it is not a popular source of fuel in most countries due to public fears of harmful radiation, stoked by accidents such as the Chernobyl disaster, the meltdown at Fukushima and the US Three Mile Island partial meltdown.