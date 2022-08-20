The big bite: How chewing shaped human evolution

NEW YORK: Humans spend about 35 minutes every day chewing. That adds up to more than a full week out of every year.

But that’s nothing compared to the time spent masticating by our cousins: Chimps chew for 4.5 hours a day, and orangutans clock 6.6 hours.

The differences between our chewing habits and those of our closest relatives offer insights into human evolution.

A study published Wednesday in the journal Science Advances explores how much energy people use while chewing, and how that may have guided — or been guided by — our gradual transformation into modern humans.