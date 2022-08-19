A word of gratitude for Rushdie’s readers

Like most kids of that era, I had long been aware of the Islamic Revolution of 1979 and the hostage crisis that followed, even though I was too young to read the news at the time.

A crude description of what should be done to the ayatollah had been spray-painted in thick, black lettering on a wall right outside the elementary school I attended. Looking at it every day, I had a dread childish sense of “Someone could get in trouble.”