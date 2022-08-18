Parsi Problems: Community’s dwindling demographics, an issue

NEW YORK: The Indian government recently introduced an online dating platform aimed at helping “restore the dwindling population” of the Parsi community by helping Parsi men and women meet, marry and have children.

The dating service is not the first attempt at bringing together eligible Parsis.

In 2013, India launched the “Jiyo Parsi” (long live Parsis) scheme, which packages a series of Parsi cultural initiatives aimed at bringing the community together.

These include holiday programs for Parsi youth, and cultural events for boys and girls to socialise and mingle.