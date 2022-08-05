Schooling with sensitivity

Despite amendments to the rule carried out in 2003, students still reported physical and mental torture on account of some teachers, which became the impetus for scrapping the law. Since then, numerous episodes of corporal punishment being meted out to students have been reported in the media. In 2017, four female school students in Panapakkam, Ranipet committed suicide by jumping into a well after their teacher punished them for bad behaviour and asked them to bring their parents to school. The teacher and headmistress of the school were suspended but not arrested. Later in 2019, a maths teacher at a government school in Alangariyur panchayat in Erode, was suspended for hitting his students with a geometric scale for failing to complete homework assigned to them.