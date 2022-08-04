Targeted attack on terror

More importantly, it is doubtful whether the killing will have any impact on al-Qaeda’s operations. Zawahiri may have held the al-Qaeda together ever since the US eliminated Osama bin Laden in his hideout in Pakistan’s Abbottabad. But he had done this over a period when new terror groups such as ISIS have spawned, and various loosely attached affiliates are making their presence felt in different parts of the Middle East. No major international terrorist operation has been carried out by al-Qaeda for some years now, and it is doubtful whether the killing of al Zawahiri – more bureaucrat than mass leader – will have much impact on the group.