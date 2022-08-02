Standing up to Big Tech

There is a sea change in the approach adopted by Big Tech companies and their customers today. A major chunk of the credit must be attributed to the tightening of legislations in regions such as the EU and the US where questions regarding privacy have found some of the biggest stakeholders in the industry fumbling for answers. Six years ago, the European Union published The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a legislation on data protection and privacy in the EU and the European Economic Area. Although the US doesn’t need consent for cookies, a federal law mandates restrictions on use of cookies under the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act. The law regulates activities of web portals as well as e-services that are aimed at children under 13 years old.