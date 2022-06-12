Internet Explorer retiring after 27 years, Netizens get nostalgic

CHENNAI: Internet Explorer by Microsoft is officially retiring. The browser was launched in 1995 as part of the package for Windows 95.

However later versions were available as free downloads and were pre-installed in Computers with Windows 95 OS and later versions of it. According to reports, the usage share at first of the browser was 95 percent and gradually declined as other competitors released new browsers.

Microsoft in 2016, developed another browser "Microsoft Edge" and had decided to phase out Internet Explorer gradually.

Microsoft Edge programmer stated "the future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 lies in Microsoft Edge."

Internet Explorer will be remembered fondly by everyone who used it at home, schools, and offices in the early 2000s. The browser was the initial gate to the world wide web for millions of people around the world.

Internet Explorer is the browser that allows access to other popular browsers that are on our desktops today.