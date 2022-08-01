Putting tigers back in the woods

The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) estimates that as per the 2018 tiger census, India is home to 2,967 tigers, which is 75% of the global tiger population.

While this is encouraging, 2021 also witnessed the highest number of tiger deaths in a decade, with 126 fatalities compared to 106 tiger deaths in 2020. The last time these many fatalities were recorded was in 2016 with 121 tiger deaths.

But the Wildlife Protection Society of India, an NGO, estimates tiger deaths in 2021 to be 164 as compared to 111 fatalities in 2020.

The WWF’s Impact on Tiger Recovery 2010-2022 report states that the dip in tiger populations in the past few years is a result of depleting ecosystems due to unplanned urbanisation, fragmentation of wildlife corridors, climate change, and poaching for illegal wildlife trade.

NTCA also remarked that of the 126 tiger fatalities, only 65 had taken place inside tiger reserves.

The remaining deaths that took place outside protected zones were attributed to man-animal conflict, poaching, road kill, accidents, habitat loss and depleting base of prey animals.