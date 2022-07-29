Tamil Nadu to host Global Tiger Summit in October

CHENNAI: Following the series of international events, Tamil Nadu is set to host another big international event as the Tamil Nadu Global Tiger Summit will be held in Chennai, this October from 17 to 19.

"I am happy to announce that Tamil Nadu will organise 'TN Global Tiger Summit' in partnership with Government of India (GOI) at Chennai in October 22 as a fitting tribute to TN's pioneering efforts in Tiger conservation", said Chief Minister MK Stalin, in a tweet, on the occasion of International Tiger Day.