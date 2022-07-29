Tamil Nadu to host Global Tiger Summit in October

CHENNAI: Following the series of international events, Tamil Nadu is set to host another big international event as the Tamil Nadu Global Tiger Summit will be held in Chennai, this October from 17 to 19.
"I am happy to announce that Tamil Nadu will organise 'TN Global Tiger Summit' in partnership with Government of India (GOI) at Chennai in October 22 as a fitting tribute to TN's pioneering efforts in Tiger conservation", said Chief Minister MK Stalin, in a tweet, on the occasion of International Tiger Day.
Tamil Nadu is home to five Tiger reserves — Kalakad Mundanthurai Tiger reserve in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts, Anamalai Tiger reserve in Coimbatore and Tirupur districts, Mudumalai Tiger reserves in The Nilgiris district, Sathyamangalam Tiger reserve in Erode district and Srivilliputhur Megamalai Tiger reserve expanding over Virudhunagar, Theni and Madurai districts. The total area under all the five tiger reserves combined is over 6,150 square kilometres.
"Tamil Nadu is home to nearly 10 per cent of India's tiger population with 264 tigers as per National Tiger Conservation Authority,” said the Chief Minister, in another tweet.
Of late, Tamil Nadu began to host several international events from the ongoing International Chess Olympiad to International Kite festival to be held in Mahabalipuram from August 15 to 17.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android