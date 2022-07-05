Will there be enough Monkeypox vaccine?

By APOORVA MANDAVILLI

As the US begins a vaccination campaign against monkeypox, concerns are mounting among some experts that the demand may soon far exceed the available supply. Jynneos, the only vaccine developed for monkeypox, is made by a small Danish company, Bavarian Nordic. The company is expected to send about two mn doses to the United States by the end of the year, but can produce less than five mn more for the rest of the world. The manufacturing facility that could make more has been shut for a planned expansion since last August. The facility is not expected to reopen until this summer at the earliest, and additional vaccine manufactured there may not become available for six months after that.

Because testing has been patchy, the scope of the monkeypox outbreak, and therefore the need for vaccines, is uncertain, said Angela Rasmussen, a research scientist at the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada. But the current supply “is certainly not enough to vaccinate everybody who’s going to be at risk,” she said.

Roughly 60 countries are grappling with monkeypox cases, and all except the United States will need to share available doses — enough for fewer than 2.5 mn people — until early 2023. Bavarian Nordic has “a very small inventory of finished products” already distributed, said Paul Chaplin, the chief executive. The company has been able to fulfill all of the orders it has so far received, he said. But, already, several countries are vaccinating close contacts of patients and anyone else at high risk — an approach that may rapidly ratchet up the number of doses required worldwide.

“We still have a window of opportunity to contain the virus,” said Zain Rizvi, who studies access to medicines at the advocacy group Public Citizen. “But that means that everyone who needs access to the vaccine needs it now.” If the number of cases continues to rise unchecked, he warned, monkeypox may become permanently entrenched in several countries, leading to outbreaks for years to come. The global count has risen to about 5,500 cases, and at least another 5,000 are under investigation. Cases in Europe have tripled in the last two weeks, according to the World Health Organization. The United States has identified 400 monkeypox cases, but the real number is believed to be much higher — and the number of at-risk people orders of magnitude larger than that. The outbreak has largely been concentrated among men who have sex with men. An estimated six mn men who have sex with men live in the US alone. The U.S. stockpile holds about 56,000 doses that will be distributed immediately, and federal officials expect to receive another 300,000 doses in the next few weeks.

An additional 1.1 mn doses have been manufactured for the United States, but the Food and Drug Administration must inspect them and sign off before they can be released — a process that typically takes three months or longer, according to Chaplin. The agency is expediting its review, but a spokeswoman declined to say how long it might take. In addition, the United States previously had purchased “bulk” vaccine that could be “finished” to produce up to 15 mn doses, which would require five months, according to Chaplin.

The administration has ordered 2.5 mn doses from that stock, the first 500,000 of which are expected to be delivered by the end of the year. Bavarian Nordic is talking to other manufacturers that could produce more doses, but that, too, generally takes at least four to six months, Chaplin said. The situation will potentially leave the US with about two mn doses by the end of the year, but may hamper response in other countries, particularly African countries where the virus has been endemic for decades, experts noted.

Mandavilli is a health reporter with NYT©2022

The New York Times