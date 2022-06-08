Fort St George: Ruled by ghosts of parties past

Omandurar: From Secretariat to hospital

The construction of the Omandurar multi-storey complex spanning over 19 lakh square feet was completed in 2010 and inaugurated by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, the plaque for which was restored by the Stalin government in September 2021 over a decade later. The late Dravidian stalwart’s construction of the sprawling campus began in 2008 and was completed in around two years, personally supervised by Karunanidhi who was then Chief Minister.

Earlier, MK had announced the construction of the new Secretariat building in 2007 to commemorate his completion of 50 years as a legislator. He was elected to the then Madras State Legislature from the Kulithalai seat in the year 1957. A veteran in TN politics who has won many a battle, Kalaignar could not complete the shifting of the state’s power centre from Fort St. George although several departments had shifted and a few legislative assembly sessions were also held.