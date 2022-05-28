Karunanidhi is father of modern Tamil Nadu, says Stalin

CHENNAI: Kalaignar is the father of modern Tamil Nadu, said Chief Minister MK Stalin when the statue of Dravidian stalwart was unveiled by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu here on Saturday.

“He is a multi-faceted personality. He had the long term vision. He was the dawn of the oppressed, who spoke, wrote, protested and fought for the oppressed and went to prison for them. The statue has been erected for a person who was represented all people,” he said.

The 16-feet high bronze statue is mounted on a 14-foot high pedestal. After the formal unveiling, the Vice President, accompanied by the Chief Minister and other leaders paid floral tributes to a portrait of Karunanidhi kept near the statue.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu who unveiled the statue on Omandurar govt estate campus, said: "It is essential to agree to disagree in public life. Politicians should respect each other. People who belong to different parties have different views. We are not enemies. We are only political rivals. This is my advice to modern politicians. We all belong to same country. We should respect one another and not treat them as enemies."

"When states develop, the country will progress. It should always be kept in mind. We are team India. We should work together, forgetting the political differences," Naidu added.