Acid attacks continue to disfigure lives despite legislation and bans

Defying SC ban, perilous acids readily available for purchase

Globally, law enforcement officials also admit that curtailing and monitoring sales of harmful acids are the best way to combat the menace despite the relatively common need for the chemicals. To combat the menace, the Supreme Court of India 2013 had passed an order prohibiting the over-the-counter sale of acid to regulate its sale across the country. The top court order stated that only select stores with permits be allowed to sell acid, that too after checking the ID cards of buyers. According to the SC guidelines, the seller and purchaser must have a license, and shops selling acid are mandatorily required to maintain a record of sale and purchase. The SC also made it compulsory for the shopkeepers to record the reasons for purchase. Yet, acids of various types and concentrations are freely available in the market as evident in the continuous attacks on unsuspecting victims.