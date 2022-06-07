Acid attacks continue to disfigure lives despite legislation and bans

It just feels warm at first. Very soon, the skin begins to burn. Within seconds, you are in agonizing pain and wish you were already dead. Ask any survivor of an acid attack how it felt and this would be the response. Concentrated Sulphuric acid, the most common acid used for such attacks, corrodes the skin instantly upon contact and triggers what dermatologists call coagulation necrosis. The skin swells, shrivels and turns into a lifeless clump. As the acid dissolves in the water present in skin and flesh, its temperature soars and the skin, flesh and even bone dissolve in the acid causing permanent disfigurement. Sometimes, Nitric and Hydrochloric acid are also used. If acid falls on the eye, blindness is highly likely.
On Sunday morning, a young woman from Alappakkam near Maduravoyal heard someone knock on her front door and opened it. When the acid fell on the left side of her face, she initially had just a warm feeling. The young woman’s life changed forever over the next few minutes; she became yet another victim of an acid attack. On April 28, a garment factory worker poured acid on a 23-year-old woman from Bengaluru for spurning his advances. In January this year, a 34-year-old woman from Coimbatore who was returning home from shopping suffered the same fate.
Unlike other physical attacks committed with the intent of either injuring or killing the victims, acid attacks are purely committed to disfigure the victim. More than the physical trauma, the emotional distress a victim suffers every time they look at the mirror or other people’s eyes fall on them continues to live and eat into the person as long as she or he lives. These scars never heal.
In addition, there is hardly any first aid available other than washing the affected area with running water for a long time. The catch is, that if water is applied slowly, the wound could only worsen due to the heating effect. Neutralizing agents are often used in medical facilities to counter the effect of the acids. Considering the immediateness of the damage, victims reach healthcare facilities only after the damage is done. While skin replacement procedures are available, they do not offer any significant scope for repairing the damaged parts. Experts also lament that skin donation has not yet been picked up in India and needs more advocacy.
Skin is the best substitute for skin. Thus, skin donated after death is the best and cheapest substitute compared to artificial skin substitutes.
Legislation brought in to discourage the attacks in vain
Considering the increase in acid attacks in the early 2000s, the Indian government has enacted separate legislation, Section 326A of the Indian Penal Code for punishing those perpetrating the offence with a minimum punishment of 10 years' imprisonment, which can extend up to life imprisonment with fine. The separate law to punish offenders in such cases was passed along with the amendment of the law on sexual offences.
According to data obtained from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the highest incidents of acid attacks reported in south India between 2016 and 2021 were in Kerala with 60 cases followed by Andhra Pradesh with 42 cases, Karnataka with 35, Tamil Nadu with 27, Telangana 22 and Goa 3. In 2022, at least five incidents were reported in the region including one in Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), Chennai, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
At least 71 per cent of acid attacks took place during night times, and 26 per cent witnessed in the day. And the attackers belong between 21 – 30 years, of which 87 per cent are male, and 13 per cent female attackers.
Defying SC ban, perilous acids readily available for purchase
Globally, law enforcement officials also admit that curtailing and monitoring sales of harmful acids are the best way to combat the menace despite the relatively common need for the chemicals. To combat the menace, the Supreme Court of India 2013 had passed an order prohibiting the over-the-counter sale of acid to regulate its sale across the country. The top court order stated that only select stores with permits be allowed to sell acid, that too after checking the ID cards of buyers. According to the SC guidelines, the seller and purchaser must have a license, and shops selling acid are mandatorily required to maintain a record of sale and purchase. The SC also made it compulsory for the shopkeepers to record the reasons for purchase. Yet, acids of various types and concentrations are freely available in the market as evident in the continuous attacks on unsuspecting victims.
Battling the physical and emotional odds, few survivors have managed to make a career and life for themselves. Despite the awareness of acid attacks and the trauma of victims, very few organisations have come forward to offer a new lease of life for acid attack victims.
One such outlet is the Writer’s Café in Chennai. The outlet employs at least 10 acid attack survivors in the kitchen and donates all of its profits to the International Foundation for Crime Prevention and Victim Care (PCVC) – an NGO that works toward the rehabilitation of women acid attack survivors. While dozens of NGOs are out there to help acid attack victims, a full rehabilitation would be helping them pursue their passion and live a fulfilling life.