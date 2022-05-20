Campaign launched to create awareness against acid attacks

CHENNAI: Acid Survivors and Women Welfare Foundation (ACWWF) on Friday launched the campaign - Silence Will Not Protect Women. Through this campaign they have decided to create awareness for wiping out acid violence from India through social, educational, and regulatory procedures.

ASWWF has identified over 400 acid attack survivors in the country which include 64 survivors from South India. The launching of the campaign silence will not protect women is very appropriate because in most cases violence against women a united rebuke is not made and women suffer in silence.

“As this inhuman crime of acid violence is increasing in India, it is becoming necessary to make our services available to more and more acid attack survivors. We endeavour to promote an enlightened attitude towards human rights, gender equality, women’s awakening, and empowerment through various means,” said Dr. H.P. Kanoria, Chairman, ASWWF.

As per NCRB, Eastern regions have the highest incidents of acid violence accounting for nearly 37 percent of the attacks while Northern region with 35 percent, Southern region with 15 percent and western region with 13 percent.

In Southern India between 2016 and 2021, the highest incidents in acid violence are in Kerala with 60 cases followed by Andhra Pradesh 42, Karnataka 35, Tamil Nadu 27, Telangana 22 and Goa 3. In 2022 there were three incidents in the region, one each in Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

At least 71 percent of acid attacks took place during night times, and 26 percent witnessed in the day. And the attackers belong between 21 – 30 years, of which 87 percent are male, and 13 percent female attackers.

“Acid violence is one of the most heinous crimes against humanity. Besides the various measures adopted by us for supporting the cause of survivors, we plan to set up a psychosocial burn rehabilitation centre that will provide holistic care to survivors,” said Dr. Rahul Varma, Vice Chairman, ASWWF.

“In addition, acid survivors require skin donation for their surgery, but only a few come forward. We plan to create awareness on how people can donate skin, and useful needs for the survivors,” he added.