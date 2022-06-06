Acid attack on woman over failed relationships; 2 held in Maduravoyal

CHENNAI: The acid attack was carried out by her former boyfriend and former girlfriend of her current boyfriend, Parthiban, police said.

The injured woman was identified as Ashwini alias Lekha. On Sunday early morning, when she opened a door at her home after hearing knocks, the two accused - identified as Aishwarya, (36) of Mangala Nagar, Porur (former girlfriend of Parthiban) and Deenadayalan (36) (former boyfriend of Ashwini), from Nanmangalam allegedly poured acid on her face.

Ashwini had suffered burns on the left side of her face. Her mother, who was standing near Ashwini, when she opened the door, also suffered burns, a police press release said.

Police during the enquiry found that Ashwini was in a relationship with Deenadayalan but snapped the friendship when she came to know that he was already married, which infuriated the former. Aishwarya is the former girlfriend of Parthipan, who is the current boyfriend of Ashwini. The two had teamed up together to attack Ashwini, police said. Both had been arrested by Maduravoyal police and remanded in judicial custody.