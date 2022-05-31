City

Annamalai, BJP workers march towards Secretariat over fuel price hike

The Union government on May 21 reduced the central excise duty on Petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre.
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP workers along with state party president K Annamalai marched towards the State's Secretariat in Chennai condemning the Tamil Nadu govt for not reducing the tax on petrol and diesel.

Taking to the reporters, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai said, “DMK promised in their manifesto that they will reduce the price of petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 4 respectively. PM Modi has reduced fuel prices twice. We demand the state govt to fulfill what it has promised in its manifesto.”

The Union government on May 21 reduced the central excise duty on Petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre. This will reduce the price of petrol by Rs 9.5 per litre and of Diesel by Rs 7 per litre.

