DT Next Impact | Respite for Palavanthangal rail commuters from tipplers’ threat

CHENNAI: Following an article published in DT Next titled ‘Palavanthangal railway station, tipplers' paradise even during day’, on Saturday (February 22), officials swung into action and deployed more police personnel, installed more CCTV cameras and lights at the premises of Palavanthangal railway station, said a police official sharing pictures with DT Next.

DT Next carried a story mentioning the safety hazards in the Palavanthangal railway station following the chain snatching incident and alleged sexual assault of a policewoman at the station.

When DT Next visited the station on Monday, police personnel were posted in the area where the tipplers were found drinking outside the station, and no person could be seen consuming alcohol.

Murali Arumugham, assistant commissioner of St Thomas Mount police station said, “Five police personnel were deployed in both staircases and we are installing eight additional CCTV cameras and more lights at the station and outside the station.”

“The commuters and residents now feel relieved after the police took appropriate measures. The police patrolling has been made regular in the station from early morning till late night. The police are extremely vigilant and prevent the tipplers from sitting near the FOB, which is a good move. However, we want the Tasmac shop in the area to be shifted from here,” said Prabhu K, a resident in the area.