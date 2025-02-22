Pazhavanthangal Railway Station tipplers’ paradise

CHENNAI: Whether it’s a bus stop or a foot-over-bridge outside a railway station, tipplers find a way to make it their own to enjoy a drink or two, and that too even before the Tasmac opens at noon. This time, it’s outside Pazhavanthangal Railway Station on the Beach-Tambaram stretch.

According to residents, men consuming alcohol at the entrance of the station is common, and they attribute it to the Tasmac outlet situated near the railway station.

The presence of tipplers under the foot-over-bridge poses a safety risk to everyone, especially women. On Monday, a policewoman was a victim of chain snatching and alleged sexual assault at the railway station. She was on her way back home when the incident occurred.

Despite the public outcry over the incident, and the video going viral on social media, commuters claimed that tipplers continued unabated outside the station.

When DT Next visited the station around noon on Wednesday, tipplers had formed small groups and were drinking under the other foot-over-bridge (FOB). There were two police officers found on the platform and one outside the station at the same time.

Gayathri G, a commuter said, “When I reach this station around 11:30 pm, it’s isolated, and has no proper lighting. Plus, I have to wait everyday outside the station for another 30 minutes for a taxi or auto to reach my house in Nanganallur.”

Residents also lament over the lack of CCTV cameras and the poor infrastructure in and around the station. “One ticket counter on the eastern side of the station was closed during COVID and not opened after that. If it was open at least during peak hours, there would be a crowd in this area, which would ensure safety of passengers. The other one is situated at the western end. So, when travellers walk through the platform, they get caught by TTE as ticketless passengers,” explained Prabhu K, a resident in the area.

After 6 pm, the station road is filled with people coming out of the Tasmac located near the FOB. “The area is covered with glass bottles and is risky for pedestrians, especially women and children,” said a resident in the area.

“The station is unsafe for women. So after 9 pm, I get down at St Thomas station (2 km away from home) instead of Pazhavanthangal, which is just 600 metres from my house. The area is full of tipplers all the time,” said Aishwarya S, another resident. “Functional CCTVs and lights need to be installed around the station premises.”

When contacted, an official attached to the Chennai division of Southern Railway, denied the allegation that the CCTV cameras were non-functional, and said: “Ticket counters located on the eastern side of the station were closed due to less patronage. Booking office on the platform is functional with two counters open in the morning, and another counter open in the evening and night.”