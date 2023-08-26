DMK youth wing State conference to be held in Salem on Dec 17

CHENNAI: The second State conference of the DMK youth wing would be held at Salem on December 17, the party high command announced on Saturday.

The December conference would be the second since the maiden State conference of the youth wing held in December 2007 and the first since incumbent State Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin took over as the head (Secretary) of the unit a few years ago.

Thanking Chief Minister cum DMK president M K Stalin for giving them a 'prestigious' opportunity, Udhayanidhi Stalin, in an acknowledgment message posted on his official Twitter handle, said, "Let us resolve to work hard from today to make the conference, which is to be organized in Kalaignar's centenary year and ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, a turning point in Indian political history and a conference that would leave an imprint in Tamil Nadu's history."

The ruling DMK is understood to have picked Salem in western Tamil Nadu, where the party performed poorly in the 2021 Assembly poll.

Though the party won all the Lok Sabha seats in the west stretching from Coimbatore/Nilgiris all the way up to Krishnagiri in the previous Parliamentary poll held in 2019, the ruling DMK managed to win only one seat in Salem and drew a blank in Coimbatore in the 2021 Assembly election.

The choice of venue and timing is an indicator that the party intends to organise a big show in one of its challenging areas put its young workforce in top gear, and get them going for the crucial Parliamentary polls.