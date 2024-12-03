Cyclone Fengal impact: As rains disrupt supply, vegetable prices go up marginally at Chennai's Koyambedu market

CHENNAI: Following widespread rain recently, the Koyambedu wholesale market has been receiving less vegetables and as a result the prices have surged.

As many as 460 truck loads of perishable commodities are supplied from the neighbouring states to Chennai, and it is expected to increase from weekends.

Cyclone Fengal brought extremely heavy rain in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh in the last few days, which has disrupted the vegetable supply to the city.

The wholesale market has been receiving around 460 vegetable vehicles against the usual arrival of 500 truck loads every day.

"For the last two days, only 420 to 450 truck loads of vegetables were supplied to the market and today it has increased to 460 from the neighbouring states. So, the prices have surged marginally and even the sales continue to be dull from last week. If the roads are cleared for transportation, the supply is expected to be steady," said R Babu, a wholesale trader at the Koyambedu wholesale market.

At present, onions are sold at Rs 70 to 80 per kg, tomatoes Rs 50 per kg, beans Rs 70 per kg, broad beans Rs 50 per kg, potatoes Rs 30 per kg and brinjal sold for Rs 30 to 40 per kg.

Traders stated that only the harvesting has been affecting, which led to shortage in supply and surge in prices.

So, there won't be any abnormal surge in the vegetable rates in the future.

"The first crop cultivation will commence from January 1, and since the farmers are gathering the matured crops now. There was no damage to the crops for drastic surge in the prices. The supply will return to normal on Friday, and even the rates are expected to reduce further," said G Manohar, another trader at the market.