CtrlS sets up world's tallest data centre in Chennai

CHENNAI: World's tallest data centre of CtrlS was inaugurated by CM Stalin here on Tuesday.

Entails an investment of Rs 4,000 crore, which is expected to generate 500 direct jobs and an indirect investment of Rs 50,000 cr, Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Chairman, CtrlS Datacenters, told DT Next.

CtrlS' new Chennai campus is located in Ambattur industrial area and the site will offer 1 million sq ft across two buildings, along with an on-site substation.

CtrlS has facilities in Mumbai, Bangalore, Noida, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, with edge locations in Lucknow and Patna.

Sridhar says, "CtrlS is pleased to announce the launch of the biggest data center in Chennai. These are two interconnected buildings of 45 MegaWatt and 28 MegaWatt capacity..."

CtrlS is touted as Asia Pacific's largest Rated 4 hyoerscale Datacentre service provider. Established 17 years ago, it entered Chennai a decade ago through a tie up with BSNL. But things did not work causing the snap five years ago. Having presence in 900 cities, it decided to enter Chennai once again, where it sees enormous scope for data consumption.

At the group level, it clocks a revenue of $500 mn with data centers contributing $250 million. "We have been growing at 30per cent year on year," said Pinnapureddy, who expects the company to hit the capital market soon.

CtrlS is among the three top players in India.

Currently, it has 15 data centres operational and the company is looking at expanding to another 22 cities in three years. All the data centres are AI driven.















