Bahvina Patel clinches gold in Para Table Tennis women's singles

BIRMINGHAM: India's para table tennis player Bahvina Patel won the gold medal after defeating Ifechukwude Christiana Ikpeoyi of Nigeria in the women's singles - Classes 4-5 here at The NEC Hall 3 at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Saturday.

Patel dominated Ikpeoyi in straight sets by 3-0 ( 12-10, 11-2, 11-9). Bahvina Patel dominated throughout the match and also claimed the first game 1210 against Ikpeoyi. Patel did not give the Nigerian paddler any chance as she played excellently to clinch the first two games in a one-sided fashion - 12-10, 11-2.

The Indian paddler went ahead of her way and outclassed Nigeria's Ikpeoyi 12-10, 11-2, 11-9 to claim a gold medal. Earlier, India's para table tennis player Sonalben Manubhai Patel won the bronze medal after defeating England's Sue Bailey in the women's singles - Classes 3-5 here at The NEC Hall 3 at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Patel overwhelmed Sue Bailey in straight sets by 3-0 (11-5, 11-2, 11-3). Sonalben Manubhai Patel dominated throughout the match and also claimed the first game 11-5 against England's Sue Bailey.

Patel did not give the English paddler any chance as she played excellently to clinch the first two games in a one-sided fashion - 11-5, 11-2. The Indian paddler went ahead of her way and outclassed England's Bailey 11-5, 11-2, 11-3 to claim a bronze medal.