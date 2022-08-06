Ravi Dahiya, Naveen advance to semifinals of their categories

BIRMINGHAM: Indian men’s wrestlers Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Naveen have reached the semifinals of their respective weight categories at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday.

Ravi Dahiya reached the semis of the men’s 57 kg category after defeating Suraj Singh of New Zealand in the quarterfinal that started off his campaign. He won the match by 10-0 on basis of technical superiority. The New Zealander did not even get a chance to score as the Indian made quick work of him.

On the other hand, Naveen reached the semifinal of the men’s 74 kg category after defeating Hong Yeow Lou of Singapore in the quarterfinal.

Naveen won the match within one minute and two seconds. He won by 10-0 on basis of technical superiority in the quarterfinal.

He will be in action in semifinals shortly.

Naveen had reached the quarterfinal by defeating Nigeria’s Ogbonna Emmanuel John. He had won the match within five minutes and two seconds by 13-3 on basis of technical superiority.

CWG 2022 started in Birmingham from July 28 and will go on till August 8.