Anahat-Sunayna team makes pre-quarters, Joshna-Sandhu pair exits

The pre-quarterfinal, though, will be Supporting the Indian duo was India's top player Dipika Pallikal who spoke highly about the talented teenager. Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar also recorded a straight game win over Luca Reich and Joe Chapman of the British Virgin Islands to enter the men's doubles pre-quarterfinals.

The experienced mixed doubles duo of Joshna Chinappa and Harinderpal Sandhu however suffered an 8-11 9-11 defeat in its round of 16 match against Australia's Donna Lobban and Cameron Pilley.

Joshna and Pallikal are the reigning women's doubles world champions and are expected to win their second gold in CWG history.

On Wednesday, Saurav Ghosal made history by becoming the first Indian to win a singles medal at CWG. He will be in action in the mixed doubles alongside Pallikal later on Thursday.

Ghosal and Pallikal had also won the mixed doubles titles at the World Championships earlier this year.